Dr. Trang Vo-Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Trang Vo-Nguyen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chantilly, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University Of Minnesota|University Of Minnesota and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Locations
The Virginia Institute for Surgical Arts25055 Riding Plz Ste 140, Chantilly, VA 20152 Directions (703) 977-5041
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Before ultimately choosing Dr. V, I joined my mom for consultations with two other plastic surgeons in the DC-metro area. As soon as we met with Dr. V and her staff, my mom easily made her decision to trust Dr. V with her upper and lower blepharoplasty. Dr. V is extremely knowledgeable and took the time to thoughtfully answer all the questions my mom and I had. She was honest, yet kind, and never made my mom feel rushed. Five months since my mom has has had her eyelids done, my mom looks amazing! Every step of the way, Dr. V has checked-in to make sure my mom was healing normally and continues to follow-up even now. Dr. V is skilled and very much a perfectionist when it comes to the results. I can’t express how thankful we are to have found Dr. V and her super supportive staff - Gina, Erin, Lucius, Eunice (hope I spelled everyone’s name right!). Seeing Dr. V is a long drive for me but totally worth it. We recommend Dr. V and plan to seek some procedures at Dr. V’s office for myself.
About Dr. Trang Vo-Nguyen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LSU Shreveport
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH|UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University Of Minnesota|University Of Minnesota
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
