Dr. Trang Vo-Nguyen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Trang Vo-Nguyen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chantilly, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University Of Minnesota|University Of Minnesota and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Vo-Nguyen works at The Virginia Institute for Surgical Arts in Chantilly, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Virginia Institute for Surgical Arts
    25055 Riding Plz Ste 140, Chantilly, VA 20152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-5041

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Stonesprings Hospital Center
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Home Sleep Study
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asian Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 07, 2022
    Before ultimately choosing Dr. V, I joined my mom for consultations with two other plastic surgeons in the DC-metro area. As soon as we met with Dr. V and her staff, my mom easily made her decision to trust Dr. V with her upper and lower blepharoplasty. Dr. V is extremely knowledgeable and took the time to thoughtfully answer all the questions my mom and I had. She was honest, yet kind, and never made my mom feel rushed. Five months since my mom has has had her eyelids done, my mom looks amazing! Every step of the way, Dr. V has checked-in to make sure my mom was healing normally and continues to follow-up even now. Dr. V is skilled and very much a perfectionist when it comes to the results. I can’t express how thankful we are to have found Dr. V and her super supportive staff - Gina, Erin, Lucius, Eunice (hope I spelled everyone’s name right!). Seeing Dr. V is a long drive for me but totally worth it. We recommend Dr. V and plan to seek some procedures at Dr. V’s office for myself.
    About Dr. Trang Vo-Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164483517
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LSU Shreveport
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH|UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University Of Minnesota|University Of Minnesota
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trang Vo-Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vo-Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vo-Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vo-Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vo-Nguyen works at The Virginia Institute for Surgical Arts in Chantilly, VA. View the full address on Dr. Vo-Nguyen’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vo-Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vo-Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vo-Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vo-Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

