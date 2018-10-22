Dr. Trang T Ngo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trang T Ngo, MD
Dr. Trang T Ngo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.
Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 490-1222
I have been going to Dr. Ngo for seven years and have really enjoyed her. She is knowledgeable and caring. She listens to my problems and answers my questions. She helped me mentally get through my miscarriage and then nine months later through my first pregnancy. Although she didn't deliver me due to my long labor she made a point to congratulate me and she was eager to hold my baby and offer support and guidance at my six week postnatal appointment. It's nice to have a doctor who cares.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- Temple University School of Medicine
Dr. Ngo speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
