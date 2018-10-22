Overview

Dr. Trang T Ngo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.



Dr. Ngo works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.