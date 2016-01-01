Dr. Trang Nguyen-Le, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen-Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trang Nguyen-Le, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Trang Nguyen-Le, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Mclaren Greater Lansing.
Dr. Nguyen-Le works at
Locations
Arizona Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center3003 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 560-6744
Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Centers6970 W Patrick Ln Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 970-6135
Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center - Henderson2850 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 949-1235Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Priority Health
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Trang Nguyen-Le, DO
- Nephrology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1043471758
Education & Certifications
- McLaren Greater Lansing
- Ingham Regional Medical Center
- Ingham Regional Medical Center
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
