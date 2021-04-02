Overview

Dr. Trang Le, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Le works at Beth Israel Deaconess Healthcar in Quincy, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.