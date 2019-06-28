Dr. Tran Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tran Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Tran Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plant City, FL.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Nguyen Tran MD Office408 W Renfro St Ste 101, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 752-1988
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tran knows his stuff he could have retired years ago, but he is still HELPING PEOPLE! Nurses have been trained great and get your stuff ready. I can only wish he will stick around longer for us.Thanks Doc ??????
About Dr. Tran Nguyen, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1366488785
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.