Dr. Tran Ly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tran Ly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tran Ly, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Ly works at
Locations
-
1
Wilmington Clinic12021 Wilmington Ave Bldg 11 Ste 1000, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Directions (424) 529-6755Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Endocrinology2841 Lomita Blvd Ste 200, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 517-8952
Hospital Affiliations
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ly?
Dr ly is very compassionate and is very intelligent in diabete. So glad I found her.
About Dr. Tran Ly, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1649422924
Education & Certifications
- UCLA/Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- University of Illinois Chicago
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ly works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.