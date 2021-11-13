Overview

Dr. Tran Ho, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Ho works at Central Valley Breast Care in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.