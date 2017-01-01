Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tram Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tram Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Troupe Eyecare LLC4561 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 109, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (682) 200-0022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Very professional, thorough and polite.
About Dr. Tram Nguyen, MD
- Family Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1619235405
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.