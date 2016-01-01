Overview

Dr. Bojadzievski Trajko, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIENNA / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Trajko works at Park Slope Family Health Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypoglycemia and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.