Dr. Trailokya Pandit, MD

Oncology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Trailokya Pandit, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They completed their residency with Abington Memorial Hospital

Dr. Pandit works at Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit, MI with other offices in Flint, MI and Owosso, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Karmanos Cancer Center
    4100 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 527-6266
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Psicor Stat Lab
    302 Kensington Ave, Flint, MI 48503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 729-4673
    Memorial Healthcare Anti Coagulation Clinic
    721 N Shiawassee St, Owosso, MI 48867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 725-8797
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Healthcare

Sickle Cell Disease
Secondary Malignancies
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Sickle Cell Disease
Secondary Malignancies
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Sickle Cell Disease
Secondary Malignancies
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Hypercalcemia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Leukocytosis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lung Cancer
Malaise and Fatigue
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis
Osteosarcoma
Overweight
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Tobacco Use Disorder
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Bronchiectasis
Cellulitis
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Chest Pain
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cold Sore
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gait Abnormality
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gynecologic Cancer
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hemophilia
Hepatitis A
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercoagulable State
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Cancer
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Multiple Myeloma
Muscle Weakness
Mycosis Fungoides
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pancreatic Cancer
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peritoneal Cancer
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Cancer
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Raynaud's Disease
Reticulosarcoma
Salivary Gland Cancer
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Skin Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thalassemia
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uterine Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 24, 2019
    He is very knowledge and compassionate doctor. He listens and has excellent bedside manner. I was nervous about my cancer diagnosis and after talking with him, I felt much better. He explains stuff very clearly and my girlfriend was also very satisfied with his answers.
    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Nepalese
    NPI Number
    • 1538329560
    Residency
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Kathmandu University
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
