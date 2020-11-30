Dr. Zisu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Traian Zisu, MD
Dr. Traian Zisu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.
David N. Rosenfeld M.d. P.A.265 Ackerman Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 447-5630
Dr Zisu is very compassionate and knowledgeable. He always returns our calls.
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
Dr. Zisu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zisu has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zisu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zisu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zisu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zisu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zisu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.