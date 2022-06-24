Overview

Dr. Tracy Wimbush, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.



Dr. Wimbush works at Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.