Dr. Tracy Walker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracy Walker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Walker works at
Locations
1
Emerson Office466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 967-8221Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Saddle River Valley Surgical Center1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 301, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 391-0071Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
3
HUMG at Pascack Valley305 W Grand Ave, Montvale, NJ 07645 Directions (201) 746-9150
4
Hackensack University Medical Group452 Old Hook Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions
5
The Cardiovascular Centers750 Route 73 S Ste 309A, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (215) 707-7923
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Regional Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wow! Saved my life two years ago by getting me on a Holter monitor just in time, calling me in the middle of the night and sending me via emt's and an ambulance for a pacemaker. Three months ago sent me for valve repair/replacement. I now feel a minimum of 20 years younger. Thanks, Dr. Walker! You're #1 in my book.
About Dr. Tracy Walker, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1003836123
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease

