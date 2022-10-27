See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Flushing, NY
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Tracy Vo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Vo works at Samuel C. Wong, MD in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Tracy Vo, M.D.
13511 40th Rd Ste 4A, Flushing, NY 11354
(718) 961-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Flushing Hospital Medical Center
  NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
High Risk Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
High Risk Pregnancy
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Symptomatic Menopause
Trichomoniasis
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Birth Control
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Carcinoma in Situ
Cervical Dysplasia
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Incontinence
Infertility
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Mastodynia
Maternal Anemia
Menopause
Miscarriages
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pelvic Abscess
Pelvic Exams
Pelvic Pain
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Postpartum Depression
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Amerihealth
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Fidelis Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Healthfirst
    Humana
    Locals (any local)
    MagnaCare
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 27, 2022
    I love Dr.Vo She paciente She understand and most of all she listen to you and your Concerns and I've been with her since 08
    — Oct 27, 2022
    About Dr. Tracy Vo, MD

    Specialties
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English, Bengali, Chinese and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1427118157
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    NY Presby Hosp Columbia U
    Residency
    Medical Education
    New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    NY Univ
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracy Vo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vo is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Vo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Vo has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vo on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Vo speaks Bengali, Chinese and Vietnamese.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Vo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

