Dr. Tracy Vo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracy Vo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Locations
Tracy Vo, M.D.13511 40th Rd Ste 4A, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 961-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr.Vo She paciente She understand and most of all she listen to you and your Concerns and I’ve been with her since 08
About Dr. Tracy Vo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Chinese and Vietnamese
- 1427118157
Education & Certifications
- NY Presby Hosp Columbia U
- New York University School of Medicine
- NY Univ
Dr. Vo works at
