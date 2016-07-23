Overview

Dr. Tracy Vasile, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Vasile works at ALL CHILDRENS HOSPITAL in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.