Overview

Dr. Tracy Treloar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital.



Dr. Treloar works at ProMedica Physicians Toledo Peds in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.