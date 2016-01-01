Dr. Tracy Tram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Tram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracy Tram, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Locations
Tracy P Tram MD2360 McKee Rd Ste 1, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 542-0971
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tracy Tram, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Vietnamese
- 1922103191
Education & Certifications
- KAISER PERMANENTE MEDICAL CENTER
- KAISER PERMANENTE MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tram speaks Vietnamese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tram. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tram.
