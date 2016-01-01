Overview

Dr. Tracy Townes-Bougard, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hardin Medical Center and Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Townes-Bougard works at The Jackson Clinic in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.