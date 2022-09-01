Overview

Dr. Tracy Thomas, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.



Dr. Thomas works at Tucson Dermatology in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.