Dr. Tracy Soledad, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Tracy Soledad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.

Dr. Soledad works at Pure Dermatology Center in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott & White Surgical Institute - Irving
    2001 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 444, Irving, TX 75061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-1300
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving

Appendicitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Hemorrhoids
Appendicitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Hemorrhoids

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 17, 2022
    Fantastic surgery
    Robert F. — Aug 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tracy Soledad, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508200353
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracy Soledad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soledad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soledad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soledad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soledad works at Pure Dermatology Center in Irving, TX. View the full address on Dr. Soledad’s profile.

    Dr. Soledad has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soledad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Soledad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soledad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soledad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soledad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

