Overview

Dr. Tracy Sharp, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Sharp works at Family Physicians Of Lima in Lima, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.