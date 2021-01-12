Overview

Dr. Tracy Sax, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ocean Beach Hospital, Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center and Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Sax works at Providence Neurological Speclts in Portland, OR with other offices in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.