Dr. Tracy Sax, MD
Overview
Dr. Tracy Sax, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ocean Beach Hospital, Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center and Providence Portland Medical Center.
Locations
1
Providence Neurological Specialties East5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 315, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 215-8580Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Providence Medical Group Esther Short700 Washington St Ste 105, Vancouver, WA 98660 Directions (503) 215-8580
3
Oregon Clinic PC315 SE Stonemill Dr Ste 220, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (503) 215-8580
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean Beach Hospital
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sax is a very good communicator, personable and punctual. The office and clinic staff reflect the same qualities as Dr. Sax.
About Dr. Tracy Sax, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sax has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sax accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sax works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sax. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sax.
