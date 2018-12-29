Dr. Tracy Ruymann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruymann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Ruymann, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tracy Ruymann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Oasis MD8901 Activity Rd, San Diego, CA 92126 Directions (844) 627-4763
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have also been a patient of Dr. Ruymann for approximately 20 years. I trust her very much and have always been pleased with all of my visits.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336236371
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
