Dr. Tracy Proverbs-Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proverbs-Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Proverbs-Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracy Proverbs-Singh, MD is an Oncology Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Proverbs-Singh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Regional Cancer Care Associates7650 River Rd Ste 200, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 464-0008
-
2
John Theurer Cancer Ctr At Hackensack Univ Med Ctr92 2nd St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-0578
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Proverbs-Singh?
My husband was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in September of 2017. Dr. Proverbs-Singh was a wonderful doctor. She explained his treatment, laughed with us, cried with us, hugged us. She is the most compassionate Dr. I have ever met. We knew it was a fight and she didn't sugar coat it. She was upbeat, but most of all she was honest. The day my husband passed she came to his hospital room and hugged and cried with me. I have the utmost respect for her and her staff.
About Dr. Tracy Proverbs-Singh, MD
- Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1730321662
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Proverbs-Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Proverbs-Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Proverbs-Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Proverbs-Singh works at
Dr. Proverbs-Singh has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Proverbs-Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Proverbs-Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proverbs-Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Proverbs-Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Proverbs-Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.