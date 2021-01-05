Dr. Tracy Prizant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prizant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Prizant, MD
Overview
Dr. Tracy Prizant, MD is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5770 Baum Blvd Ste 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 363-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I felt heard and seen with a thorough exam. She took her time and seemed to appreciate me as a whole person rather than just a diagnosis.
About Dr. Tracy Prizant, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1104827161
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prizant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prizant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prizant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prizant has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prizant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Prizant. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prizant.
