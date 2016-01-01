Dr. Tracy Poole, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Poole, DDS
Overview
Dr. Tracy Poole, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Toledo, OH.
Dr. Poole works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dental Group West5532 W CENTRAL AVE, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 329-4858
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poole?
About Dr. Tracy Poole, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1184842361
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poole works at
Dr. Poole has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.