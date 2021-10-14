Dr. Tracy Pipkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pipkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Pipkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tracy Pipkin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Mccuistion Regional Medical Center.
Dr Tracy Pipkin MD2870 Lewis Ln Ste 229, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 739-9006Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Mccuistion Regional Medical Center
Great visit ! So happy I found her . She and her staff are fantastic !
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073517488
- The University Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Stanford University
Dr. Pipkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pipkin has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pipkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pipkin speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pipkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pipkin.
