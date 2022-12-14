Dr. Tracy Pesut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pesut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Pesut, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tracy Pesut, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.
Parkwest Medical Center9352 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-4861
Champion Sports Medicine - Montclair Road720 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL 35213 Directions (865) 541-2600
Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics PC9430 Park West Blvd Ste 130, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 988-8667Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinic988 Oak Ridge Tpke Ste 100, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Directions (865) 483-8478Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics A Div. of Toa6484 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 633-0235Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Dr Persut made me feel very comfortable. She is easy to talk with. She listens and explains well. She is very good at what she does. I was very impressed with her.
About Dr. Tracy Pesut, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University of Tennessee
Dr. Pesut has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pesut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pesut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pesut has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pesut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Pesut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pesut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pesut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pesut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.