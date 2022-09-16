Dr. Tracy Osborne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osborne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Osborne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracy Osborne, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.
Dr. Osborne works at
Locations
Family Practice Associates of Southern Hills - Nashville397 Wallace Rd Ste 100 Bldg C, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 703-2158
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Osborne by a surgeon. I had caught 2 hospital acquired infections after surgery that seemed to be antibiotic resistant. I ended up having 3 additional surgeries in an effort to cut out the infected tissue. Dr. Osborne took over my infectious disease care upon the fourth emergency surgery. She worked with wound care, connected me with the necessary specialist, coordinated communication between her office and the other three physicians and cleared up my infection 3 months. Prior to that, I had a very large open hole on my spine and a wound vac for 10 months. DR. OSBORNE SAVED MY LIFE!
About Dr. Tracy Osborne, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1174580286
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Southern Illinois University Affiliated Hospitals
- Southern Illinois University Affiliated Hospitals
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osborne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osborne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osborne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osborne works at
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Osborne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osborne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osborne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.