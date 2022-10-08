Overview

Dr. Tracy Ng, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Ng works at Gulf Coast Medical Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.