Dr. Tracy Nailor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nailor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Nailor, MD
Overview
Dr. Tracy Nailor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.
Dr. Nailor works at
Locations
-
1
Children's At Chamblee-brookhaven5080 Peachtree Blvd Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30341 Directions (404) 785-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nailor?
Dr. Nailor is amazing!!! She answered all of our questions respectfully and patiently. She was a pro with our toddler and had a great sense of humor. If you find yourself in a bind and have to go to peds urgent care, Dr. Nailor is who you want to see!!!
About Dr. Tracy Nailor, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1831215714
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nailor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nailor accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nailor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nailor works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nailor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nailor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nailor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nailor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.