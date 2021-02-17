See All Pediatricians in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Tracy Nailor, MD

Pediatrics
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Tracy Nailor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.

Dr. Nailor works at Children's At Chamblee-brookhaven in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's At Chamblee-brookhaven
    Children's At Chamblee-brookhaven
5080 Peachtree Blvd Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30341
(404) 785-5437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Spasm
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Muscle Spasm
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 17, 2021
    Dr. Nailor is amazing!!! She answered all of our questions respectfully and patiently. She was a pro with our toddler and had a great sense of humor. If you find yourself in a bind and have to go to peds urgent care, Dr. Nailor is who you want to see!!!
    Mary Evans — Feb 17, 2021
    About Dr. Tracy Nailor, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831215714
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracy Nailor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nailor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nailor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nailor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nailor works at Children's At Chamblee-brookhaven in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Nailor’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nailor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nailor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nailor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nailor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

