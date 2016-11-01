Dr. Tracy Middlebrooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Middlebrooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Middlebrooks, MD
Overview
Dr. Tracy Middlebrooks, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Locations
Mary H Anderson MD PC2315 Central Ave Ste A, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 667-0070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We have recommended Dr. Middlebrooks many times. He is wonderful!
About Dr. Tracy Middlebrooks, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1992897714
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Middlebrooks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Middlebrooks accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Middlebrooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Middlebrooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Middlebrooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Middlebrooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Middlebrooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.