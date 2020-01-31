Overview

Dr. Tracy Merrell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.