Dr. Tracy McCall, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McCall works at Lake Country Plastic/Hand Sgy in Waukesha, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.