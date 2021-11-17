See All Plastic Surgeons in Waukesha, WI
Dr. Tracy McCall, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tracy McCall, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Dr. McCall works at Lake Country Plastic/Hand Sgy in Waukesha, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Country Plastic and Hand Surgery Sc
    N19W24075 Riverwood Dr Ste 228, Waukesha, WI 53188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 523-1245

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 17, 2021
    I am so happy with the results of my procedure. I had one nipple that was inverted and now have symmetry again. I wish I would have done it sooner. I do not feel self-conscious about it anymore. I was impressed with Dr. McCall's expertise.
    — Nov 17, 2021
    About Dr. Tracy McCall, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013982834
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southern Illinois University
    Residency
    • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracy McCall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCall works at Lake Country Plastic/Hand Sgy in Waukesha, WI. View the full address on Dr. McCall’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. McCall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

