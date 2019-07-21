Dr. Tracy Lopez, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Lopez, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracy Lopez, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Winter Garden, FL. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Dentistry.
Locations
Winter Garden Village Dental3311 Daniels Rd Ste 108, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 863-0324
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lopez is a wonderful dentist. She is such a friendly people person who will be greatly missed. This is the best dental office to go to for all your dental needs.
About Dr. Tracy Lopez, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1184037277
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida College Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lopez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
