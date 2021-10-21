See All Podiatrists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Tracy Lee, DPM

Podiatry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Tracy Lee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. 

Dr. Lee works at Podiatry Associates of Indiana Foot & Ankle Institute in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Plainfield, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Podiatry Associates of Indiana Foot & Ankle Institute
    8615 Us 31 S, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 888-0560
    Podiatry Associates of Indiana Foot & Ankle Institute
    2230 Stafford Rd Ste 145, Plainfield, IN 46168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 856-8866

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital South
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 21, 2021
    Dr. Lee is a great doctor. She is very friendly and personable. She explains things well and takes time to answer all my questions. I didn't feel rushed Her follow-up instructions are clear and she she gives you honest answers. I highly recommend her.
    Tasha — Oct 21, 2021
    About Dr. Tracy Lee, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1467847475
