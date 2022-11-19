Dr. Tracy Leavitt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leavitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Leavitt, DPM
Overview
Dr. Tracy Leavitt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Henderson, NV.
Dr. Leavitt works at
Locations
Affiliated Podiatry68 N Pecos Rd Ste A, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 456-1441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leavitt is competent, kind, and very special. This was my second visit and he was particularly busy. He was considerate enough to apologize for the wait time. He will be helping me with diabetic shoes and ongoing nail trims. I look forward to future visits, knowing that I will be treated with care and respect. His staff was friendly and efficient.
About Dr. Tracy Leavitt, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1851543557
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leavitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leavitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leavitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Leavitt works at
Dr. Leavitt has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leavitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Leavitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leavitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leavitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leavitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.