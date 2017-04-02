Overview

Dr. Tracy Kotnik, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Massillon, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Kotnik works at Family Medicine Health Wellness in Massillon, OH.