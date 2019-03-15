Dr. Tracy Klimaz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klimaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Klimaz, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracy Klimaz, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Klimaz works at
Locations
Virginia Podiatry PC5253 Providence Rd Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Directions (757) 495-6113
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I broke my ankle by tripping over my husband’s steel toed work boots, July 2015. In an emergency since Dr Chirtea was unavailable, Dr Klimas took my case.She was excellent, and I am walking today because she is an exceptionally gifted Surgeon.
About Dr. Tracy Klimaz, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1982867057
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klimaz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klimaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klimaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klimaz works at
Dr. Klimaz has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klimaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Klimaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klimaz.
