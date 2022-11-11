Dr. Tracy Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracy Katz, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Katz works at
Locations
-
1
Samuel H. Adams II DDS Pllc550 Post Oak Blvd Ste 550, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 497-1417Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katz?
Great office and staff, and Dr. Katz is clear and thorough. Highly recommend for medical as well as cosmetic issues.
About Dr. Tracy Katz, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1578792776
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Cold Sore, Herpes Simplex Infection and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.