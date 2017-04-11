See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Lakewood, WA
Dr. Tracy Johnson, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4 (4)
Overview

Dr. Tracy Johnson, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, WA. 

Dr. Johnson works at Tracy Johnson,DDS in Lakewood, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery of Lakewood
    9101 Bridgeport Way SW Ste D, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction
Maxillary Hypoplasia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)

About Dr. Tracy Johnson, MD

Specialties
  • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1548241219
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Johnson works at Tracy Johnson,DDS in Lakewood, WA. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

