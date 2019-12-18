Dr. Tracy Jeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Jeck, MD
Overview
Dr. Tracy Jeck, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA.
Dr. Jeck works at
Locations
-
1
Pima Dermatology PC5150 E Glenn St, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 795-7729
-
2
El Rio Health Center Northwest Pediatric320 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705 Directions (520) 670-3909
-
3
El Rio Grant Road Pharmacy3655 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85716 Directions (520) 670-3909
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jeck?
Friendly, knowledgeable, punctual -- all you want in a doctor
About Dr. Tracy Jeck, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124236054
Education & Certifications
- Arizona Hlth Sciences Ctr
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeck works at
Dr. Jeck has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jeck speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.