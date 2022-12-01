Dr. Tracy Jakob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jakob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Jakob, MD
Overview
Dr. Tracy Jakob, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Locations
Katy Office18300 Katy Fwy Ste 605, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (281) 578-1910
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jakob?
Dr. Jacob deserves 5 stars for her patient care and interaction. From the front desk at my arrival to the time I left, the staff was respectful, courteous and efficient; a stellar experience. The audiologist was kind and thorough and Dr. Jacob was obviously top tier. Will go nowhere else from now on.
About Dr. Tracy Jakob, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346223856
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jakob has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jakob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jakob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jakob has seen patients for Ear Ache, Vertigo and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jakob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jakob speaks Spanish.
167 patients have reviewed Dr. Jakob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jakob.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jakob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jakob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.