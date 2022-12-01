Overview

Dr. Tracy Jakob, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Jakob works at Houston Ear Nose Throat & Allergy Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Vertigo and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.