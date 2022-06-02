Overview

Dr. Tracy Hemmerdinger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Hemmerdinger works at ColumbiaDoctors - 1978 Crompond Road in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.