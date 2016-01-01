Overview

Dr. Tracy Hall, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenville, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fayette County Hospital, Hshs Holy Family Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese.



Dr. Hall works at HSHS Medical Group - Greenville in Greenville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.