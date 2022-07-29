Dr. Tracy Fulton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Fulton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracy Fulton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Falls Church, VA.
Dr. Fulton works at
Locations
Integrated Neurology Services Pllc7115 Leesburg Pike Ste 201, Falls Church, VA 22043 Directions (703) 313-9111
Integrated Neurology Services6355 Walker Ln Ste 313, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 313-9111
Integrated Neurology Services9010 Lorton Station Blvd Ste 220, Lorton, VA 22079 Directions (703) 313-9111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Fulton for the first time today at the Chevy Chase Maryland location. She’s extremely knowledgeable kind professional courteous and empathetic! Her staff is as good as she is & I’ll be seeing her in 3 weeks for injections for my migraines ~ unlike another neurologist I wasted so much time to see ~ Dr Fulton provides the medication necessary to do the migraine injections which I’ve been having every day and some have been ocular ~ I highly recommend her and am looking forward to seeing her in 3 weeks when I’ll be getting the injections and relief I desperately need!!! Thank you Dr Fulton ~ I wish I had found you sooner & not wasted my time waiting to see that other neurologist who’s reviews are 1 star ~ I wish I could give no stars but then you can’t leave a review. Again, it’s worth repeating ~ I highly recommend her and would give her 10 stars if that were possible!!!
About Dr. Tracy Fulton, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
