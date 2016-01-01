See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chevy Chase, MD
Overview

Dr. Tracy Freeman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1235, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 475-2038
  2. 2
    5550 Friendship Blvd Ste 110, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 475-2038

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

About Dr. Tracy Freeman, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 24 years of experience
  • English
  • 1265671275
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

