Dr. Tracy Minan Frech, MD
Overview
Dr. Tracy Minan Frech, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Dr. Minan Frech works at
Locations
University of Utah50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 585-3882
Pm&r Counseling30 N 1900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-4334
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr French is one of the best & most caring Dr’s. I’ve ever seen. I’m sad that she’s left Utah, but the Dr I have at the U now is very amazing too. If you read this Dr Frech someday, thank you:)
About Dr. Tracy Minan Frech, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1831215227
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
