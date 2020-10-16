Overview

Dr. Tracy Fite, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fite works at Community Clinic in Springdale, AR with other offices in Branson West, MO and Rogers, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.