Dr. Tracy Eicher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracy Eicher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center, Baptist Health Louisville, Miami Valley Hospital and Norton Hospital.
Dr. Eicher works at
Locations
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 550, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Upper Valley Medical Center3130 N County Road 25A Ste 114, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Atrium Medical Center
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Eicher is knowledgeable and very up to date with current information about MS. She is very good at communicating this to us.
About Dr. Tracy Eicher, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eicher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eicher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eicher has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eicher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Eicher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eicher.
